No Sign of Rain or Snow This Week

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • This Morning’s Clouds Make Way for Afternoon Sunshine
  • Dry Weather Expected All Week
  • High Temperatures a Bit Above Normal All Week

Today: Morning clouds will clear mid-day, leaving mostly sunny skies behind. That sunshine will warm us up to near 50 this afternoon with south winds around 10 mph.

What’s Next: Quiet weather dominates the forecast this week with dry weather expected through the coming weekend. Highs will be cool overall, but actually a little warmer than normal with several days in the 50s.

