No Sign of Rain or Snow This Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

This Morning’s Clouds Make Way for Afternoon Sunshine

Dry Weather Expected All Week

High Temperatures a Bit Above Normal All Week

Today: Morning clouds will clear mid-day, leaving mostly sunny skies behind. That sunshine will warm us up to near 50 this afternoon with south winds around 10 mph.

What’s Next: Quiet weather dominates the forecast this week with dry weather expected through the coming weekend. Highs will be cool overall, but actually a little warmer than normal with several days in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.