No Sign of Rain or Snow This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:
- This Morning’s Clouds Make Way for Afternoon Sunshine
- Dry Weather Expected All Week
- High Temperatures a Bit Above Normal All Week
Today: Morning clouds will clear mid-day, leaving mostly sunny skies behind. That sunshine will warm us up to near 50 this afternoon with south winds around 10 mph.
What’s Next: Quiet weather dominates the forecast this week with dry weather expected through the coming weekend. Highs will be cool overall, but actually a little warmer than normal with several days in the 50s.
