Power lines fall after crash in Warren County

A crash in Warren County on Dec. 11, 2023.
A crash in Warren County on Dec. 11, 2023.(Warren County Sheriff's Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A crash caused power lines to fall in front of the Dutzow Deli area in Warren County Monday.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, as a result of the crash and fallen power lines, Highway 94 was shut down from Highway 47 to Bluff Road around noon.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as it is not known when the roadway will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

