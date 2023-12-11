Surprise Squad
Registered sex offender charged with distributing child sexual abuse materials

Patrick Mayberry, 44, of High Ridge was charged with receipt and distribution of child...
Patrick Mayberry, 44, of High Ridge was charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography as a prior offender.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Jefferson County man appeared in court Monday after being charged with receiving and distributing child sexual abuse material as a registered sex offender.

Patrick Mayberry, 44, of High Ridge, was charged Dec. 8 with the receipt and distribution of child pornography as a prior offender. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sex Offender Registry, Mayberry was convicted of second-degree rape in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1999 and child pornography, also in Tulsa, in 2008.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of St. Louis, a criminal complaint showed that the St. Louis County Police Department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Mayberry may have been selling child sexual abuse materials he obtained on the dark web to other people.

The charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography as a prior offender carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 40 years, a $250,000 fine or both.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) offers resources 24/7 to victims of sexual assault. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-4673. RAINN also offers support to adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Those resources can be found here.

