Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Shelter rescues 6-week-old puppy with broken front legs after she was kicked by horse

Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.
Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio animal shelter is hoping to adopt out a puppy once they finish nursing her back to health after she was kicked by a horse.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue said Zoey, a Jack Russell/Toy Fox terrier mix puppy, broke both of her front legs after being kicked by a horse in late November.

The organization said Zoey, who is just 6 weeks old and weighs only 2 pounds, has been learning to walk with splints.

After the puppy was taken care of by a veterinarian, the shelter said they are looking for more funding to help her in the rest of her recovery.

Once she has completely healed, the shelter said Zoey will be put up for adoption.

To contribute to Zoey’s recovery, donations can be made to the From Heaven to Earth Rescue.

Other dogs and puppies can also be found at the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
St. Louis man tells police NCIS agent told him to steal electrical transformer
St. Louis man tells police NCIS agent told him to steal electrical transformer
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Former Overland councilman sentenced for sexual abuse of child
Former Overland councilman sentenced for sexual abuse of child

Latest News

Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by supporters as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional...
Man imprisoned as teen for flower shop killing is released after judge throws out his conviction
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses
FILE - Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023,...
Former Fox host Tucker Carlson is launching his own streaming network with interviews and commentary
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted