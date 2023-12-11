Southeast Mo. State University to host SEclipse 2024 events

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announces the list of events planned for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

According to the university, there will be educational opportunities, fun, games, food and a viewing of the eclipse, all to close out SEMO’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Cape Girardeau is near the eclipse centerline and will experience totality for more than four minutes starting at 1:58:22 p.m. Eclipse viewing locations will be available on Normal Avenue and the River Campus. There will be a limited number of solar glasses available at the viewing events for the campus community.

In addition to the eclipse viewing, Southeast has an afternoon of activities scheduled on campus for students. All activities are open to the campus community and are free of charge, with the exception of items purchased at food trucks.

Classes will be canceled from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to allow students to experience this celestial phenomenon and the events planned.

Starting at 11 a.m., Southeast will host a block party on Normal Ave. filled with eclipse-themed games, inflatables, a student organization fair, kickoff to SEMO’s Greek Week and food trucks. Normal Ave. will be closed to traffic beginning Sunday, April 7, at 9 p.m.

Southeast’s River Campus will take an artistic approach to viewing the eclipse, with live performances by music, theatre and dance students from the Holland College of Arts and Media. There will also be displays, exhibitions, interactive activities, food trucks, a photo booth, jewelry making and more.

SEMO will host various guest speakers, including two from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Matt McSavaney, a lead with the Architecture Baseline Definition team with the Artemis Moon to Mars Program Office, and Blake Parker, a payload operations and integration specialist, are scheduled to appear in Academic Auditorium at 10:30 a.m.

The university is also inviting area high schools to view the eclipse and tour campus. The Office of Admissions will host a brief program, followed by a walking tour and lunch before joining the SEclipse Block Party on Normal Ave. Interested schools can contact admissions@semo.edu for more information.

