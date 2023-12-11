St. Louis vets warn against respiratory dog illness

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs is stumping vets across the country as some cases have reportedly been severe and even fatal. Now St. Louis area vets are seeing similar cases and issuing a warning to pet owners.

“Right now, what we know is there seems to be a respiratory illness going around that is not responding to normal treatments,” said Dr. Angela Garcia at the APA of St. Louis.

She said it’s worrisome, and pet owners need to be aware of symptoms.

“You might see coughing, you might see sneezing, runny nose, runny eyes, lethargy,” she said.

Pet parents like Nicole Castellano are keeping an eye out.

“Just the fact that it’s very contagious is very alarming. I have two older dogs, an almost 12-year-old pup and an almost 11-year-old pup,” said Castellano.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there are reported cases from coast to coast, but the number of how many cases or even deaths is unknown.

“There is a great deal about the situation which remains unknown, including, most important, the causative agent or agents, although multiple veterinary diagnostic laboratories are investigating. There appear to be various manifestations of disease, ranging from mild to (in what appear to be rare cases) severe. The AVMA is monitoring the situation, including both official and anecdotal reports of illness, and is in contact with various state and federal veterinary authorities,” said a spokesperson.

According to Dr. Garcia, they are not sure if they have seen any cases locally.

“There have been no confirmed cases in Missouri, so I can’t say I know I’ve seen it, but we’re always on the lookout. I know I’ve seen cases consistent with what nearby states have identified,” she explained.

The challenge is there is not a known test nor a clear reporting protocol. In some states, the Department of Agriculture is tracking cases, but not in Missouri.

Dr. Garcia said, if possible, to avoid crowded places for dogs.

Places like No Leash Needed, a doggie daycare and boarder with multiple locations in St. Louis, say they are taking precautions for all their dogs.

“At home, if your pet is displaying any symptoms of illness, please contact your veterinarian and keep your dog isolated at home. At the resort, we do everything we can to give you peace of mind and help prevent the spread of pathogens,” they wrote in an email to customers.

Those efforts include pet wellness checks and strict cleaning protocols.

