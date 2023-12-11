Surprise Squad
Teenager shot, killed while duck hunting in Pike County

(Storyblocks)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) -- A teenager was shot and killed while duck hunting in Pike County on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office told First Alert 4 that Trent Busch, 18, of Winfield, died after being shot while hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area. Authorities said their preliminary findings are that the incident was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating.

Black Girls Who Rock Awards hosted at Lindenwood University
St. Louis vets warn against respiratory dog illness
St. Louis vets warn against respiratory dog illness
Black Girls Who Rock Awards hosted at Lindenwood University
