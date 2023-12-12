Surprise Squad
Archdiocese of St. Louis asks parishes to develop long-term plans for elementary schools

(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - After receiving no parish recommendations for schools closures, the Archdiocese of St. Louis is asking many elementary schools to develop feasibility plans.

The Office of Catholic Education and Formation and Episcopal Vicars met with one-third of archdiocesan pastors of parishes with elementary schools to evaluate their long-term sustainability. After sharing data that included enrollment projections and gathering feedback from parish leaders and parishioners, all the pastors recommended that their schools remain open for the 2024-2025 school year.

The archdiocese said pastors who recommended staying open as a standalone school were asked to submit long-term feasibility plans by Feb. 1. Pastors and parish leaders will use a plan template that outlines strategies to be taken to ensure the long-term viability of the elementary schools. The plans should include goals and steps for the next three school years.

The reports will require consensus and endorsement of parish council, finance council and parish advisory school board. Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski will review the reports and could suggest additional revisions or amendments.

