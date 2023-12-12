AT&T tower in downtown goes on auction Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The long-vacant AT&T tower in downtown St. Louis will go back on the auction block on Tuesday.

The 44-story property is one of the tallest buildings in the state. The starting bid is $2.5 million.

Earlier this year, the building was set to get a $300 million renovation through the Advantes group.

Those plans included penthouses, restaurants, a sky lounge and a rooftop pool, but that deal fell through.

Whoever wins the bid for the tower also gets access to more than $80 million in state and federal historic tax credits for redevelopment.

