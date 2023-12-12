Bond reduction hearing delayed for St. Charles County suspects accused of human trafficking

ST. CHARLES (First Alert 4) -- There was another delay at court for the three men accused of beating a young man and forcing him to work in St. Charles County.

The bond reduction hearing scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed again until Thursday afternoon. All three of the suspects are in jail in St. Charles without bond.

Venkatesh Sattaru is who police say was the ringleader of this, and is the cousin of the victim.

According to documents filed by Sattaru’s attorney, he is arguing that Sattaru suffers from health issues where he can’t get treatment at the St. Charles County Justice Center.

Sattaru’s lawyer says he immigrated to the U.S. in 2008, served in the U.S. Army and was discharged in 2014. With a wife and two children in St. Charles County, Sattaru’s attorney argued he is not a flight risk and is willing to give his passport to the court.

His attorney is asking for bond to be $100,000 with 10% allowed.

Documents filed by Nikhil Penmatsa’s attorney claim he is also willing to surrender his passport. Penmatsa’s attorney said he’s been in the country for five years now and is asking for bond to be set at $50,000 with 10%.

Sravan Penumetcha’s attorney is asking for the judge to give a reasonable bond.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was lured to the U.S. and promised he could attend college.

Investigators say he was forced to work for the suspects at different homes throughout St. Charles County, while also being beaten, forced to sleep in an unfinished basement and had limited food.

The documents filed by Sattaru’s attorney say he helped pay for the tuition for the victim to go to Missouri University of Science and Technology.

One of the arguments by the St. Charles County prosecutor is that these men have “high political influence and wealth in India” and it’s important to keep them behind bars.

This is a case First Alert 4 is going to continue to follow and update with the latest developments as we get them.

READ COURT DOCUMENTS:

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.