Businesses along South Grand considering earlier curfews among safety proposals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Neighborhood leaders in the South Grand Community Improvement District have expressed support for an earlier curfew for Ritz Park but say a proposed ordinance changing its closing time to 6 p.m. was premature.

Rachel Witt, the leader of the CID, said local businesses had grown increasingly concerned about drug activity and other problems in the park after sunset.

“We want everyone to come to this space and feel welcome here and safe in this space,” she said.

The CID manages Ritz Park, which is currently accessible from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., following city code. A handful of parks in the city have other closing times. After speaking with local businesses, Ward 6 Alderwoman Daniela Velazquez proposed an ordinance that would change Ritz Park’s closing time to 6 p.m. in during winter months and 7 p.m. the rest of the year.

But Witt said the ordinance had been proposed prematurely without consulting the CID board. She said the board would be pushing for its retraction until it could further engage with people in the neighborhood.

“This was not the ordinance we wanted or the times we wanted,” Witt said.

Witt said a different approach may be to change park curfews city-wide to follow sunrise and sunset times, which is currently the policy for St. Louis County Parks.

“You don’t know who’s in the park when it’s dark out,” Witt said. “We need to help people who need help. By having a curfew, knowing where people congregate, they could be more visible.”

In a statement to First Alert 4, Velazquez said she proposed the ordinance after speaking with local stakeholders, but she had since received feedback from the public that might lead to changing the bill or retracting it. The statement read:

“In recent community conversations, business owners on South Grand have expressed growing concerns about public safety issues that have impacted their business. This bill is one of the many ideas that were proposed to support our longstanding small businesses in the area.

“I have received significant public feedback and am open to supporting what the community wants, whether that be creating a later curfew or retracting the bill. We all love South Grand; the most important thing for me is ensuring we support both our small businesses and our community in a way where everyone feels safe and welcomed.”

