Cold Front Moves Through Today, But You Probably Won’t Notice

First Alert Weather:

Daytime Highs A Bit Above Normal All Week

Dry Forecast Through Workweek

Adding Rain Chance This Weekend

Today: A weak cold front moves through this morning, but with dry air in place, we’ll stay dry. Winds will shift out of the northwest behind the front, but temperatures will still manage to climb to near 50° this afternoon. Expect more clouds to roll in this evening and tonight, with overcast skies expected overnight into Wednesday morning.

What’s Next: Quiet weather dominates the forecast this week with dry conditions expected through Friday. We’ve added a low rain chance to Saturday’s forecast, but there is still quiet a bit of uncertainty surrounding that timeframe. Watch for updates in the coming days. Meanwhile, high temperatures will remain cool overall, but they’re actually a little warmer than normal.

