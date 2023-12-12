Surprise Squad
Colder Wednesday, Clouds To Start The Day

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Dry Cold Front Moves Through
  • Clouds Skies Tonight Through At Least Wednesday Morning
  • Warming Trend Resumes Thursday Into The Weekend

Tonight: Clouds increase as a dry cold front comes through. Expect a chilly but dry night with lows near freezing.

Wednesday: Cloudy and colder, but still above normal with a high of 48. We expect clearing skies, though the afternoon to early evening clearing may be a gradual process.

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. But you can look for meteors anytime at night and early morning through December 24th. You’ll want to avoid lights, find a dark spot in the sky and be patient. Meteors will graze all across the sky, not necessarily one location. And we have clear skies Wednesday night into Thursday too.

What’s Next: Quiet weather dominates the forecast this week with dry conditions expected through Friday. We have a 20% rain chance for Saturday’s forecast, but there is still quiet a bit of uncertainty surrounding that timeframe. Watch for updates in the coming days. Meanwhile, high temperatures will remain cool overall, but they’re actually a little warmer than normal.

