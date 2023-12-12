Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

FBI offering $10k reward for information on hate crime suspect

The FBI says the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with an average build, wearing a...
The FBI says the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with an average build, wearing a neon yellow t-shirt with a dark-colored emblem on the left chest pocket, khaki pants, dark sunglasses, a black beanie cap, and black shoes with white soles.(FBI)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information on a hate crime suspect.

The FBI says the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with an average build, wearing a neon yellow t-shirt with a dark-colored emblem on the left chest pocket, khaki pants, dark sunglasses, a black beanie cap, and black shoes with white soles. He was also carrying a dark-colored crossbody bag with frayed edges and may have a long scar on his forearm.

The FBI says the suspect violently attacked a transgender person on a city bus on Thursday, April 13, 2023. At 3:30 p.m., the suspect got on a MetroBus at Chippewa Street and Grand Boulevard in the northern edge of Dutchtown.

Surveillance video shows him taking a seat in the back, and start talking with the victim, who was already on the bus. Shortly after, the suspect stood up and started kicking and punching the victim almost two dozen times. Before the assault was over, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim.

The FBI says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager shot, killed while duck hunting in Pike County
Police: 12-year-old shoot’s mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
Police: 12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
Local family continues search for answers nearly 40 years after woman’s disappearance
Local family continues search for answers nearly 40 years after woman’s disappearance
Generic image of Lindenwood Universitty
Lindenwood athletes react to university cutting 10 athletic programs
St. Louis vets warn against respiratory dog illness
St. Louis vets warn against respiratory dog illness

Latest News

The FBI says the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with an average build, wearing a...
FBI hate crime suspect images
Tony Bess Jr. was charged with unlawful use of a firearm.
Man accused of pulling gun on woman he met on dating app
Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis on Dec. 12, 2023.
Part of Morgan Ford Rd. closed in South City after officer-involved shooting
St. Louis area non-profits see decrease in donations, increase in need
St. Louis area non-profits see decrease in donations, increase in need