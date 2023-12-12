FBI offering $10k reward for information on hate crime suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information on a hate crime suspect.

The FBI says the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with an average build, wearing a neon yellow t-shirt with a dark-colored emblem on the left chest pocket, khaki pants, dark sunglasses, a black beanie cap, and black shoes with white soles. He was also carrying a dark-colored crossbody bag with frayed edges and may have a long scar on his forearm.

The FBI says the suspect violently attacked a transgender person on a city bus on Thursday, April 13, 2023. At 3:30 p.m., the suspect got on a MetroBus at Chippewa Street and Grand Boulevard in the northern edge of Dutchtown.

Autoplay

Surveillance video shows him taking a seat in the back, and start talking with the victim, who was already on the bus. Shortly after, the suspect stood up and started kicking and punching the victim almost two dozen times. Before the assault was over, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim.

The FBI says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.