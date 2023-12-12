Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Food distribution facility to be built in North County

A multi-million dollar investment is aiming to fuel change in St. Louis.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A multi-million dollar investment is aiming to fuel change in St. Louis.

One of America’s largest food distributors is laying down roots in north St. Louis County. Wednesday, Performance Food Group, Inc. is breaking ground on the 350,000 square-foot regional distribution facility.

The facility will be near the I-70 and 170 interchange in Berkeley. It’s expected to bring 100 new jobs to the area and fuel a $120 million investment in North County.

