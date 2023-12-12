ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A popular St. Louis tradition is back, and this time, it’s breaking records.

The Gateway Dirt Nationals returns to the Dome at America’s Center on Dec. 14.

The race features the largest indoor oval dirt track in America.

This year, there are 31 states involved in the competition which is a first for the event.

It runs from Thursday until Saturday, with the events going from 3 to 10 p.m. each night.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.