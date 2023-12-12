Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Gateway Dirt Nationals returns to the Dome at America’s Center

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A popular St. Louis tradition is back, and this time, it’s breaking records.

The Gateway Dirt Nationals returns to the Dome at America’s Center on Dec. 14.

The race features the largest indoor oval dirt track in America.

This year, there are 31 states involved in the competition which is a first for the event.

It runs from Thursday until Saturday, with the events going from 3 to 10 p.m. each night.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3005 Peachtree...
3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say
St. Louis man tells police NCIS agent told him to steal electrical transformer
St. Louis man tells police NCIS agent told him to steal electrical transformer
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Teenager shot, killed while duck hunting in Pike County

Latest News

Illinois legislators calling for health assessment for flood victims in Cahokia Heights
Illinois legislators calling for health assessment for flood victims in Cahokia Heights
Local family continues search for answers nearly 40 years after woman’s disappearance
Local family continues search for answers nearly 40 years after woman’s disappearance
Illinois legislators calling for health assessment for flood victims in Cahokia Heights
Illinois legislators calling for health assessment for flood victims in Cahokia Heights
Power lines fall after crash in Warren County
Power lines fall after crash in Warren County