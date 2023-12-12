Surprise Squad
Illinois legislators calling for health assessment for flood victims in Cahokia Heights

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Illinois legislators are calling for a special agency in the Department of Health and Senior Services to conduct a public health assessment after decades of flooding has impacted the residents in Cahokia Heights.

US Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Representative Nikki Budzinski, sent a letter to the DHHS to implement a toxic substance and disease registry.

The letter cited a recent report conducted by Washington University that found more than 40% of adults in Cahokia Heights were infected with something that causes ulcers and increases the risk for cancer.

Lawmakers are urging for things like a community forum to see how the years of flooding impacted the health of nearby residents.

