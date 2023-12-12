Local family continues search for answers nearly 40 years after woman’s disappearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The holidays pose a significant challenge for a local family grappling with a decades-old mystery.

About 37 years ago, Nancy Brannon vanished after leaving a bar in south St. Louis around Thanksgiving. Just after midnight on November 25, 1986, Brannon, 34, departed from what was then a bar on Delor in South City. Her car was later discovered at her apartment complex in Shrewsbury. There were no signs of struggle, and her belongings were found nearby.

Melissa Daus talked with First Alert 4 about her aunt’s disappearance, recalling the shock it brought to their lives.

“I mean, we didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving for the longest time. Christmas was really hard and still haunts them to this day. My grandparents had to die, never knowing what happened to their oldest child. And being a mom myself, I don’t know how I could ever live with something like that,” Daus said.

It’s why she’s now on a mission, getting a recent national news article and talking to anyone who’ll listen, including on a local podcast, ‘The Brighter Side of Blue.’

Brannon was unmarried but seeing someone, her family said. Daus wonders if the police did enough then—or are doing enough now.

“I think there is more. I think there are things that were overlooked,” said Daus.

Shrewsbury police told First Alert 4 they do not have any current leads. They said they are willing to look into any new information that may be provided by the public.

Daus believes that even now, someone might know something.

“We were a super close family. She was very, very close with her siblings, especially her sisters. Walking away was not something she would have done,” she said.

Daus is holding out hope nearly four decades later.

“That’s kind of our only goal right now, just to find some answers,” she said.

Daus ensured Brannon’s name is in NamUs, a federal database of missing people, mentioned in a recent First Alert 4 Investigates report. A lawmaker is proposing making it mandatory for law enforcement to add people to that list. Meanwhile, Brannon’s family is pushing to get access to the full case file and working with a private detective for more answers.

If you think you know anything about that day, call the police. You can also find more information, here.

