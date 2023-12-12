Surprise Squad
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis where a man was fatally shot overnight.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue. A man was shot and pronounced dead by EMS. The Homicide Unit has been requested.

First Alert 4 will update this story once new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

