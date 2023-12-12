Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis where a man was fatally shot overnight.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue. A man was shot and pronounced dead by EMS. The Homicide Unit has been requested.

