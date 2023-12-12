Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

New Cottleville soccer complex set for Spring 2024 opening

By Alex Gaul
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A husband and wife team are seeing a dream realized by breaking ground Tuesday morning on a new soccer complex in Cottleville.

Business owners and soccer coaches Amy and Andy Kohl hope to open “Cottleville City Fields” soccer complex by next Spring. The complex, just north of downtown Cottleville along Highway N, will include two full-size turf fields. There will also be a picnic area for families and new LED lighting for the whole complex. Andy Kohl told First Alert 4 that several local teams already set to practice and play at the new facility.

“Together, we’re going to build a space that brings joy, fosters talent and strengthens our community,” Kohl said. “I’m excited to give back to this community, it’s done so much for us, and it’s only just beginning.”

Kohl said most of the other turf facilities in the region are either owned by municipalities or by big soccer clubs. Thus, they are targeting smaller, independent teams for renting the fields.

“This is for every kid, every player, every club. This is what these fields are for,” former USA international soccer player and Cottleville native Brad Davis said.

The construction will take between two and three months, at a cost of millions.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 12-year-old shoot’s mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
Police: 12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
Teenager shot, killed while duck hunting in Pike County
Local family continues search for answers nearly 40 years after woman’s disappearance
Local family continues search for answers nearly 40 years after woman’s disappearance
Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis on Dec. 12, 2023.
Teenage suspect pulled gun out of satchel before St. Louis officer fired shots, police say
Generic image of Lindenwood Universitty
Lindenwood athletes react to university cutting 10 athletic programs

Latest News

Salvation Army distributes thousands of boxes of toys to families in need
Salvation Army distributes thousands of boxes of toys to families in need
Local animal shelter looking to home 135 animals ahead of temporary closure
St. Louis animal shelter looking to home dozens of dogs before Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up tickets on sale
OIS
Teenage suspect pulled gun out of satchel before St. Louis officer fired shots, police say