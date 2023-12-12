New Cottleville soccer complex set for Spring 2024 opening

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A husband and wife team are seeing a dream realized by breaking ground Tuesday morning on a new soccer complex in Cottleville.

Business owners and soccer coaches Amy and Andy Kohl hope to open “Cottleville City Fields” soccer complex by next Spring. The complex, just north of downtown Cottleville along Highway N, will include two full-size turf fields. There will also be a picnic area for families and new LED lighting for the whole complex. Andy Kohl told First Alert 4 that several local teams already set to practice and play at the new facility.

“Together, we’re going to build a space that brings joy, fosters talent and strengthens our community,” Kohl said. “I’m excited to give back to this community, it’s done so much for us, and it’s only just beginning.”

Kohl said most of the other turf facilities in the region are either owned by municipalities or by big soccer clubs. Thus, they are targeting smaller, independent teams for renting the fields.

“This is for every kid, every player, every club. This is what these fields are for,” former USA international soccer player and Cottleville native Brad Davis said.

The construction will take between two and three months, at a cost of millions.

