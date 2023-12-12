Surprise Squad
Part of Morganford closed in South City after officer-involved shooting

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A section of Morganford Road in South City is closed due to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 7000 block of Morganford just before 9:00 a.m. No officers or suspects were hit by gunshots, police say.

Morganford is closed between Robert and Quincy.

First Alert 4 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

