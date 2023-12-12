Police: 12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Sullivan. Police on scene say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing when the woman’s 12-year-old boy got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend in the head. The man was semi-conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.

