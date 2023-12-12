Salvation Army distributes thousands of boxes of toys to families in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Tuesday was angel tree distribution day for the Salvation Army, helping make sure kids across the St. Louis area wake up on Christmas with something under the tree.

The Salvation Army’s angel tree program lets families fill out wish lists and the Salvation Army then collects donations from the community to help make those wishes come true.

Hundreds of volunteers from Wells Fargo, Schnucks and other groups showed up today to help distribute thousands of boxes to families who signed up for the program.

Those boxes were filled to the brim full of toys for kids this holiday season, as well as gift cards and vouchers for necessities.

This year the Salvation Army is helping over 2,000 families, including more than 5,000 children across the St. Louis area.

