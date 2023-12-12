SLU’s pilot program to help ease teacher shortages

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Teacher shortages continue plaguing schools nationwide, including in the St. Louis region, and St. Louis University is stepping in to help with a pilot program.

In summer 2024, SLU is launching a pilot program where it will enroll almost 80 professionals with associate degrees to get teacher certification for free.

“I just think there’s not enough educational professionals within the school itself,” Kelly Jackson, a parent of a Hazelwood West High School student, said.

“It’s pretty rough,” Jackson says. “They’re needing a little bit more of attention, they’re needing a little bit more one-on-one. My son is very much one of those students.”

Jackson said educating her high schooler with special needs hasn’t been easy. She knows teacher shortages are robbing her son of his educational success.

According to the most recent data from Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, there are 3,500 full-time teacher vacancies.

“In talking with superintendents and school leaders, they’re very clear that they’ve never wavered on is the need for more teachers,” said Dr. Gary Ritter, dean of SLU’s school or education.

Ritter helped secure the $5.96 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to address teacher shortages in underserved communities. Through the pilot program, SLU will enroll up to 80 professionals in a two-year program where they’ll receive a teaching degree.

They’ll also get a $1,000 stipend for each semester of the program. Dr. Ritter said they’ll select teachers who come from underserved neighborhoods to help build relationships student-teacher relationships.

SLU will partner with St. Louis Public Schools, KIPP Schools and Kansas City Public Schools.

Ritter says they’re currently talking to Ferguson-Florissant and Hazelwood School Districts. Kelly Jackson hopes SLU’s pilot program will ease teacher shortages and elevate students’ education.

“It’s lovely to see others are trying and being innovative to be able to give our children what we need,” said Jackson.

First Alert 4 reached out to SLPS and Hazelwood School District to get the latest number of teacher vacancies. We’re waiting to hear back.

In June, SLPS told First Alert 4 it has about 15% of its teacher positions unfilled, which is about 279 openings.

