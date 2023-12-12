St. Louis area non-profits see decrease in donations, increase in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - It’s distribution week for the Salvation Army as they prepare to distribute thousands of toys to children in need across the St. Louis region.

“To see the relief and the smile on their faces,” said Major Adam Moore with the Salvation Army.

The need grew this year to around 5,800 families, about 1,000 more than last year. But donations are down.

“We’re about 35 to 40% behind where we’d like to be this year, " Moore said.

It’s a similar situation at Home Sweet Home, a non-profit in Maplewood that helps provide furniture and more to those transitioning into a home.

“If it weren’t for services like this they would literally move into empty homes and live that way,” said Betsy Reznicek, the executive director of Home Sweet Home.

They’re seeing furniture donations slow down but also cash donations which allows them to pay for the trucks to deliver items.

They accept used furniture and home items and said their biggest need right now is blankets and bedding.

At the Salvation Army, their toy donations are wrapped but you will still find the kettle campaign through Dec. 23.

“St. Louis always comes through,” Moore said.

