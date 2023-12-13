Surprise Squad
1 person hospitalized following overnight shooting outside Juicy’s Ultra Lounge in Overland

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OVERLAND, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A person was urgently transported to the hospital after being shot in Overland overnight.

The shooting happened outside the Juicy’s Ultra Lounge. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

First Alert 4 is working to learn if any arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when new information has been released.

