Accident shuts down Lindbergh in Black Jack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Lindbergh in Black Jack is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a large accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lindbergh and Jamestown Bay Drive in North County. Emergency calls went out just after 5 p.m.

A First Alert 4 crew on the scene saw multiple vehicles involved in the crash, including one from the Hazelwood School District.

St. Louis County police told First Alert 4 that one person had been taken to an area hospital. Police did not say when the road will be reopened. Traffic is currently being diverted through a church parking lot.

