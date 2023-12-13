Blues fire head coach Craig Berube

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Craig Berube has been fired as head coach of the St. Louis Blues, the team announced on Tuesday.

This comes after the Blues lost to the Detroit Red Wings 6-4 at home on Tuesday night. After falling to the Red Wings, the Blues have lost four-straight games.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong says Springfield Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister will take over as interim head coach of the Blues. Bannister, 49, has spent the past three seasons with the Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield, leading the team to a 93-58-19 regular-season record. Bannister will travel to St. Louis on Wednesday and serve his first game behind the bench on Thursday when the Blues host the Ottawa Senators.

Berube had a record of 206-131 during his six seasons with St. Louis, including leading the Blues to their first ever Stanley Cup in 2019.

