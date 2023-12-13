Boy, 15, charged with South City woman’s murder

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A 15-year-old was charged with murder this week in relation to a January homicide in south St. Louis that happened during an attempted carjacking.

DeShaun Harris was certified as an adult and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors allege he shot and killed 37-year-old Kay Johnson on January 24 while he and others were attempting to steal her car.

A probable cause statement against Harris says Johnson and her daughter were pulling up to their garage in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood when a car pulled up behind them. The statement says Harris and one other person went to the passenger side and told Johnson to get out of the vehicle while pulling on the door handle.

When Johnson did not get out, the statement alleges, Harris fired a shot into the car and killed her. The killing was captured on surveillance video and audio.

Johnson was found in her vehicle in an alley with a gunshot wound to the face just before 7 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During Harris’ arrest, a handgun found outside his bedroom window was determined to be the same one used in Johnson’s murder, police allege. Police also claim the same coat the killer was wearing was recovered.

Phone records placed Harris in the area of the murder scene, as well as other carjackings, the probable cause statement said.

The Nissan sedan used in the carjacking where Johnson died was also stolen.

Harris was not granted bond.

