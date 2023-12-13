Surprise Squad
Chilly Morning, Warmer Thursday...Tracking Weekend Rain Chance

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Chilly Start Thursday Morning, But Warming Quickly
  • Mostly Sunny 7 Well Above Normal Thursday
  • Chance For Scattered Showers Saturday

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly, a near normal low of 30.

Thursday: Sunny and a quick warm up to the upper 50s. Well above the normal of 45.

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks tonight into Thursday morning. However, you can look for meteors anytime during the night and early morning hours through December 24th. You’ll want to avoid lights, find a dark spot in the sky, and be patient. Meteors will flicker all across the sky, not necessarily just in one location. And we have clear skies tonight into Thursday -- ideal for viewing.

What’s Next: Dry weather continues through Friday with a bit of a warm-up for the tail-end of the workweek. We’ve increased Saturday’s rain chance to 40%, but there is still quiet a bit of uncertainty surrounding that timeframe. Right now we can’t rule out a shower in the morning, but the more likely time frame is afternoon to evening for a few scattered showers. This may impact some plans, so stay tuned as we get closer to the weekend and pin down the hour by hour timing and chances.

