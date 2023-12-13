Surprise Squad
FBI searches for suspect in MetroBus beating, transgender community speaks out

The FBI released surveillance video Tuesday of a brutal attack against a transgender victim on a MetroBus.
By Justin Andrews
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The FBI released surveillance video Tuesday of a brutal attack against a transgender victim on a MetroBus.

The FBI says the beating happened on April 13, 2022, around 3:30 p.m.

“Violence can happen to us for no good reason at all,” said June Choate, with Metro Trans Umbrella Group. “I used to live a block away from where Chippewa and Grand is, and I used to take that bus every single day.”

Choate said far too long – the trans community has been attacked.

“Don’t know what possesses somebody to go to that amount to want to hurt somebody and why would they hate them for something they really don’t understand,” said Choate.

FBI investigators say an unknown man got on the bus in Dutchtown and began talking to the victim. At some point, he got up from his seat and started kicking and punching the victim more than a dozen times. Surveillance video even shows him pointing the gun at the victim.

“Public transportation is not safe for people to take,” said Jordan Braxton, who chairs the City of St. Louis’ LGBTQIA+ Advisory Board. “So why wasn’t this covered more when this first happened? That’s because trans people are treated like second-class citizens.”

FBI data on hate crimes:

Hate Crime Incident in Missouri:

2020: 2

2021: 9

2022: 8

Hate Crime Incidents in Illinois:

2020: 2

2021: 0

2022: 9

As the FBI searches for this man who they say committed a hate crime, Braxton has some words for the suspect.

“We’re coming to get you,” Braxton said. “They’re going to get you, and they’re going to be persecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Braxton said she’s working with the city’s advisory board to pass protections for transgender individuals in the city, and this attack renewed her push.

