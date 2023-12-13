Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Former President Barack Obama surprises kids with gifts

Former President Barack Obama surprised kids with gifts in Chicago. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBBM) - Santa Claus came early for students at Parkside Academy in Chicago, but not just any Santa.

Former President Barack Obama surprised pre-K students with a bag full of gifts on Tuesday.

Obama entered the class dressed in a Santa hat yelling, “I’m skinny Santa!”

The holiday visit was the perfect gift for students ahead of their winter break.

The former president then spent time reading the book “Santa’s Got To Go” to the little ones.

It is about a family who takes in Santa Claus after his sleigh breaks down and then learns that he is not the best houseguest.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 12-year-old shoot’s mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
Police: 12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis on Dec. 12, 2023.
Teenage suspect pulled gun out of satchel before St. Louis officer fired shots, police say
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The FBI says the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with an average build, wearing a...
FBI offering $10k reward for information on hate crime suspect
SLMPD now short over 300 officers as they continue to fight city crime
‘It’s stressful’: SLMPD now short over 300 officers as they continue to fight city crime

Latest News

The Missouri House of Representatives convenes for the annual veto session on Sept. 13, 2023.
Sponsor withdraws Missouri ‘Abortion Homicide’ bill following bipartisan backlash
Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed a new baby girl.
Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome baby girl
Andre Braugher, an Emmy-winning actor, has died. aged 61. (ASSOCIATED PRESS, NBCUNIVERSAL)
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden to meet in person Wednesday with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler listens to public comments, Tuesday, Dec....
School board calls for Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign amid sex scandal