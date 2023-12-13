Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 12-year-old shoot’s mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
Police: 12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis on Dec. 12, 2023.
Teenage suspect pulled gun out of satchel before St. Louis officer fired shots, police say
St. Louis Blues heach coach Craig Berube watches play in the third period during a preseason...
Blues fire head coach Craig Berube
The FBI says the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with an average build, wearing a...
FBI offering $10k reward for information on hate crime suspect

Latest News

Graphic
I-55 SB reopens in South County after 2 vehicle crash
The Missouri House of Representatives convenes for the annual veto session on Sept. 13, 2023.
Sponsor withdraws Missouri ‘Abortion Homicide’ bill following bipartisan backlash
St. Louis County Council looking to implement safety changes at some summer camps
St. Louis County Council to consider making summer camp safety improvements permanent
St. Louis Blues heach coach Craig Berube watches play in the third period during a preseason...
Blues fire head coach Craig Berube
FBI searches for suspect in MetroBus beating, transgender community speaks out
FBI searches for suspect in MetroBus beating, transgender community speaks out