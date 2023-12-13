Governor comes to North County to celebrate $248-million fix to badly-built I-240N; pedestrian walkways & new driving lanes added

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A $248-million plan to fix dangerous infrastructure problems on a North County highway is complete.

“I just feel like it’s a big mess and a lot of confusion. It could possibly cause accidents too,” said driver Sean Bowles.

Governor Mike Parson visited Hazelwood Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the finishing touches for safety improvements on I-270 North.

The interstate has been upgraded to include additional driving lanes, 10 miles of pedestrian walkways, 18 new bridges, 24 new traffic signals and eight reconstructed interchanges.

“For somebody walking from one place to the other to get there safely through all the traffic, the economy we are going to bring in when we put these intersections in, it’s just a win-win,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said.

The new and improved interchanges encompass North Lindbergh, Hanley, New Florissant and Lewis & Clark Boulevard.

Drivers like Bowles, who commutes on the highway daily, said the renovations to I-270-N will take some time to get used to.

“Be careful and look both ways and look behind you because you never know if it’s a car coming,” he said.

The three-year project will impact six municipalities, including Florissant, Ferguson and Blackjack.

According to MoDOT, the completion of the project will make travel easier along the interstate due to 66 road closures being executed as a result.

