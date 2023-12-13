I-55 SB closed in South County due to 2 vehicle crash
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Southbound road of I-55 is closed due to a crash involving two vehicles.
MoDOT reported the crash at I-55 Southbound at Bayless Avenue in South St. Louis County around 12:16 p.m. on Wednesday. It is estimated the crash will take an hour to clear, and an alternate route is suggested.
This is a developing news story.
