I-55 SB closed in South County due to 2 vehicle crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Southbound road of I-55 is closed due to a crash involving two vehicles.

MoDOT reported the crash at I-55 Southbound at Bayless Avenue in South St. Louis County around 12:16 p.m. on Wednesday. It is estimated the crash will take an hour to clear, and an alternate route is suggested.

This is a developing news story.

