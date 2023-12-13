Illinois lawmaker requesting state, local health investigation into Cahokia Heights water issues in addition to federal investigation

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (First Alert 4) - An Illinois lawmaker is requesting a state and local health assessment into the water issues in Cahokia Heights.

Illinois Rep. Kevin Schmidt, a Republican for the state’s 114th district, sent letters last month to the Illinois Department of Health and the Health Side Health District requesting investigations into the health dangers of flooding and sewage issues in Cahokia Heights.

Rep. Schmidt made the requests in November, before U.S. Senators for Illinois Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and U.S. Congresswoman for Illinois Nikki Budzinski issued a request for an investigation to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this month.

All the politicians are citing a Washington University study that showed elevated levels of bacteria in some residents.

“Always, the hope of research is that you’ll actually, hopefully, get past the journal publications and actually cause conversation that might actually lead to change and help people,” said Theresa Gildner, an assistant professor of biological anthropology at Washington University in St. Louis.

“You can’t live in an environment with raw sewage and be healthy,” Schmidt told First Alert 4. “All layers of government, all the way down to--you know--city, county, state, federal should do their job to keep people healthy. I have heard back from the East Side Health District and they said that they’ve contacted the state department as well.”

Centreville Citizens for Change, a local group committed to resolving decades-long flooding issues in Centreville, which is now called Cahokia Heights after Cahokia merged with Alorton and Centreville, sent the U.S. Department of Treasury a complaint letter accusing St. Clair County government officials of discriminating against Cahokia Heights by allocating millions of American Rescue Plan Act funding to more affluent areas of St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County government received more than $50 million in COVID relief money after the Biden Administration signed off on the legislation a few years ago. Cahokia Heights received $2.8 million, but Mayor Curtis McCall, along with other federal and state officials, have said the funding isn’t enough to fix the city’s sewer and flooding issues.

On Tuesday, St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern addressed the complaint. The chairman pointed out the spending of COVID relief funding for new weather sirens in the county, a disaster shelter at the fairgrounds and an upgraded water tower in Cahokia Heights. Kern added the county is waiting for approval from FEMA for a $15 million in additional COVID money to buy out many of the homes in Cahokia Heights.

Rep. Schmidt said the COVID relief funding St. Clair County spent in Cahokia Heights does not address the root cause of the flooding and sewage issues.

“That COVID money probably should have been the flip of that and there should have been more money towards actual sick people and a problem where there is raw sewage,” he said.

Chairman Kern added that countywide sales taxes are helping repair old levees along the Mississippi River, which helps some of the issues with flooding in the Metro East.

