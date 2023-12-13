ISP seizes dozens of guns, arrests 43 during operation in Metro East

METRO EAST (First Alert 4) -- The Illinois State Police are working to crack down on crime this holiday season.

One of the ways they’re doing that is through what’s called “Operation Silent Night,” using intelligence and technology to target high-crime areas.

Between December 7 and 9, ISP made 43 arrests and requested charges for nearly 50 people for alleged felonies. Around 40 people were charged with gun-related offenses.

ISP also seized 33 guns during the operation.

