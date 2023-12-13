Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – Country music star Luke Combs is trying to clear up a lawsuit against a fan that he says he knew nothing about.

According to a report from WFLA, Nicol Harness – a Combs fan who lives in Florida – created and sold Combs-themed tumblers on Amazon and was later sued in federal court for selling counterfeit merchandise.

She told WFLA that she made and sold 18 tumblers for $20 each, for a total of $380. However, the case against Harness has already been closed, with a judge ruling that she owes Combs $250,000.

“It’s very stressful. I don’t have money to pay my bills,” Harness told WFLA. “I just want this resolved. I didn’t mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler. I pulled it down. I just don’t understand.”

In a video posted to X on Wednesday morning, Combs responded to the WFLA report, saying he knew nothing about the lawsuit and that it never should have happened to Harness.

“I’ve spent the last two hours trying to make this right and trying to figure out what’s going on because I was completely and utterly unaware of this,” Combs said in the video.

Combs clarified that he does work with a company that goes after large corporations that operate internationally and make “millions and millions of dollars” off counterfeit merchandise.

But he said those lawsuits are never meant to target fans with small businesses, but “apparently this woman has somehow gotten wrapped into that.”

Combs said the lawsuit and verdict against Harness “makes me absolutely sick to my stomach.”

“It makes me sick that this would happen, especially at the holidays, I can’t imagine being in her shoes,” he continued.

Combs said he personally spoke with Harness on a phone call to see how he could make things right.

Combs said Harness told him she has $5,500 locked up in her Amazon account that she sold the tumblers through. Combs said he is “doubling that” and sending Harness $11,000 immediately.

“She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this. No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this,” the singer said.

Combs said he also will be creating his own tumbler cup for sale on his official website, and all the proceeds will go directly to Harness to help pay her medical bills. She suffers from congestive heart failure.

The country music star said he also invited Harness and her family to meet him at a concert later this year so he can give her a hug and apologize in person.

“Again, this is unbelievable. I was completely shocked when I saw this this morning. It makes me sick,” Combs said. “This is not something I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind, I promise you guys that.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.