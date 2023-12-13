Surprise Squad
Missouri legislation would allow doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients

Legislation named after ALS patient who traveled to Denver for ‘end-of-life care’
Aaron Teitelbaum embraces his mother, Marilyn Teitelbaum, on December 25, 2022. Marilyn suffered from ALS until her medically-assisted death just months later.(Joe McLean)
By Joe McLean
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A bill that’s been pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would open the door to medically assisted suicide for patients who have been diagnosed with terminal diseases.

The legislation, nicknamed the ‘Marilyn Teitelbaum Death with Dignity’ Act, was named after a St. Louis-area woman who traveled with family members to Denver as she suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and was seeking to end her life.

“Our family met in Denver and Marilyn’s assisted death was nothing but affection and peace,” said Teitelbaum’s widower, Dr. Steven Teitelbaum. “How one dies is almost as important as how one lives in regards to their legacy. Marilyn’s grace and courage greatly added to her legacy of love.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ian Mackey, D-Clayton, said his legislation is aimed at providing Missourians the freedom to seek the medical care they believe is best for them and their family.

“Why should the law force anyone in our state to live in immeasurable and incurable pain?” Mackey said. “Missourians like Marylin and their families should be able to seek the care they need and deserve within the borders of our state, and that includes the right to seek end-of-life care when they and their health care providers feel it’s the best — and oftentimes only — option.”

Missouri Right To Life, a group that mainly focuses on lobbying against abortion rights, has stated that it does not oppose medically assisted suicide when the patient involved is “already dying.”

“Every human being is unique and possessed of inherent dignity, regardless of age or condition. Missouri Right to Life upholds this basic right of every innocent human being from inception to natural death,” the organization’s website states. “Missouri Right to Life does not oppose allowing people to die when they are actually dying. We do, however, oppose causing the death of non-dying people.”

The U.S. Supreme Court decided in 1990 that the family of a 25-year-old woman from Carthage, Missouri, could remove the medical equipment keeping her alive.

Nancy Cruzan had been in a traffic crash after which paramedics were able to revive her. Cruzan was left brain dead, however, which led to the family’s decision to pursue what they believe she would have wanted – for her life to be ended.

“This is the first case in which we have been squarely presented with the issue of whether the United States Constitution grants what is in common parlance referred to as a ‘right to die,’” the court wrote.

In her work as an end-of-life counselor, Lauren Ponder said she recognizes a hesitance to fully accept the universal, inevitable nature of death.

“I think the biggest hurdle we have as Americans is talking about it right now is hearing a diagnosis and accepting it,” Ponder said. “I find that most people probably wait a little too long to accept that diagnosis to lean into that, and really embrace that they’re going to experience, like you said, this inevitable part of life that we are all going to experience.”

