Police seek charges after De Soto man shot in his home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - De Soto police were called to investigate after a man ran from his home in the 1300 block of Boyd Street around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 with a gunshot wound to an arm.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Brian Van Buren with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Police said Van Buren had been bleeding profusely, but a neighbor applied a tourniquet, which they believe saved his life.

Van Buren said his girlfriend had stopped taking her medication for bipolar disorder and was having a mental crisis at the time. He said she pointed a 9-millimeter handgun at his head but put his arms up to protect himself, and when she fired the gun, the bullet struck his left arm.

“It felt like somebody took a sledgehammer to it. All you could feel was a constant vibration like electricity running through your arm,” he said.

Police said the girlfriend also pointed the gun at the head of her 19-year-old daughter, but the daughter was able to get the gun and ran out of the house with it. The woman refused to exit the home till the following afternoon.

Police arrested Van Buren’s 41-year-old girlfriend and took her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Investigators plan to seek a charge of domestic assault.

Van Buren said he’s undergone three surgeries on his damaged arm, two blood transfusions and might need additional surgeries.

Because of his injuries, he said he’s not working, and to help pay for mounting medical bills, he started a GoFundMe page. He also plans to seek help from the Missouri Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, 1,441 people applied for assistance from the Crime Victims’ Compensation fund and it paid out $3.5 million dollars during fiscal year 2023. The fund provides compensation to crime victims to pay for medical expenses, counseling, lost wages and funeral expenses.

