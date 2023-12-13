Slow Clearing Today, Warmer Thursday & Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Clouds Dominate This Morning

Slow Clearing Trend Today

Warming Trend Thursday-Friday

Today: Skies are mostly cloudy as you head out the door, but count on slow clearing through the midday and into the afternoon. It’s a cooler day, but still warmer than normal with a high of 48°.

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks tonight into Thursday morning. However, you can look for meteors anytime during the night and early morning hours through December 24th. You’ll want to avoid lights, find a dark spot in the sky, and be patient. Meteors will flicker all across the sky, not necessarily just in one location. And we have clear skies tonight into Thursday -- ideal for viewing.

What’s Next: Dry weather continues through Friday with a bit of a warm-up for the tail-end of the workweek. We’ve increased Saturday’s rain chance to 20%, but there is still quiet a bit of uncertainty surrounding that timeframe. Watch for updates in the coming days.

