‘There are no easy answers’: St. Louis County Council passes budget cuts despite Dr. Page’s warnings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Despite warnings from County Executive Dr. Sam Page, the St. Louis County Council passed its 2024 budget on Tuesday.

The council decided to cut an additional $14.2 million, roughly 2%, from Page’s proposed budget this fall, adding cuts to the Health, Public Works and Public Administration Departments, among others.

But the budget does include spending higher than the 2023 budget.

Page tried to stop them from passing their budget with a memo last week stating the county may have to hold off on its planned senior tax freeze, they could layoff Public Works employees and possibly delay the implementation of projects funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.

But in a series of votes, the council passed all the budget items with relative ease.

“It is something we’ve got to push back on and stop this pettiness that comes from the administration,” said Councilmember Mark Harder.

After the vote, Page sent out a statement making it clear he’s now going to have to make cuts of his own.

“With this level of cuts, we simply cannot do everything we are doing now,” Page said in the statement.

During the meeting, there was one council member who seemed to agree with Page.

Councilmember Lisa Clancy said she was concerned with the additional cuts and said she wishes more in-depth and honest conversations happened between councilmembers.

“Some of these budget bills, particularly the one that we’re about to take a vote on, are bad bills,” said Clancy. “And cowardly, I might add.”

Initially, in Page’s budget, he proposed a modest increase in property taxes and some cuts that were later added back in, including dropping the county’s ShotSpotter program.

This comes as the county tries to navigate out of a roughly $45 million budget deficit. Despite just finishing the 2024 budget, multiple council members warned that more tough decisions lie ahead and the county must find other revenue streams.

“There are no easy answers to this long-standing problem of structural deficit spending that has drawn down the reserves to now dangerous levels,” said Council Chair Shalonda Webb.

Some ideas to add revenue include increasing fees for county permits, attempting again to implement a county internet sales tax and possibly using Rams settlement money.

