Young woman dies more than a year after being seriously injured in crash, family says

A 19-year-old has died more than a year after she was seriously injured in a crash. (Source: WKBW, FAMILY PHOTOS, GOFUNDME)
By Michael Schwartz, WKBW
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - A family in New York says their 19-year-old daughter has died after she was seriously injured in a crash more than a year ago.

Gabby Kranock was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in September 2022.

The crash was the result of an alleged drunken driver where 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle also died.

In November, Skyler Hess was sentenced to up to seven years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

After the crash, Kranock’s story inspired a showing of goodwill across the community.

In January, West Herr donated a wheelchair van to Kranock and her family.

The Tonawanda Police Department also set up a fundraiser to raise money for Kranock along with artist Eric Jones.

Last weekend, Kranock’s mother shared an update online saying the 19-year-old developed a high fever and on Tuesday she had “received her wings.”

A GoFundMe account remains active to support the Kranock family.

