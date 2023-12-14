Small businesses sue Brentwood over redevelopment plans

BRENTWOOD (First Alert 4) - Several small businesses have joined together in a lawsuit against the city of Brentwood over redevelopment plans that have been in the works for more than a year.

The plan proposed by Green Street Real Estate would overhaul Manchester Road between Hanley and Brentwood Boulevard, bringing in new housing, businesses and entertainment.

The businesses fighting for their locations are varied, family-owned operations: Feather-Craft Fly Fishing, a retail and online operation passed down from father to son; Time for Dinner, a meal prep business owned by two sisters; and Convergence Body & Dance Center, offering dance classes and chiropractic care and owned by a husband and wife. The brothers who own the building leased by Feather-Craft have also joined the lawsuit.

Bob Story has owned Feather Craft Fly Fishing for nearly four decades. Brentwood’s central location drew him to open up shop there.

“It’s just unimaginable to have to make a move and redo what took us decades to build,” Story said.

The thought of having to move his business is a major concern.

“The monetary costs would be enormous, and there would be a business interruption,” Story said. “The business interruption could hurt even worse. If we’re not there to answer the phone, if we’re not getting the second-day orders out for somebody with a big trip coming up, they’re going to go somewhere else.”

Attorneys with the Institute for Justice said the city declared all properties within the area planned for redevelopment as blighted, meaning that they are in disrepair.

“They’re calling these well-maintained properties blighted so that they can use their eminent domain power to take them and give them to a private developer,” attorney Bobbi Taylor said.

Attorneys said these businesses are well-maintained and thriving and none of them have received warnings about the condition of their property.

“The term blight does not apply to businesses that are thriving and have customers visiting them every day,” attorney Jaimie Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh said the first phase would be for Green Street to get all of the properties by the end of 2024. This lawsuit aims to delay or stop that.

This project proposal began in August 2022.

In 2022 Green Street told First Alert 4 then that they would not want eminent domain used on single-family homes.

The building the fly fishing store is inside is owned by brothers Anthony and Martin George, who have a personal tie to the building and its location.

“That property means to me a heritage, a shadow of my father growing up,” Martin said. “We built that building, I did alongside my father, and watched the floors being poured.”

Convergence Body & Dance owner Carter Maier said Brentwood has become home.

“We still have trouble describing the emotional devastation they have put us through,” Maier said.

Time for Dinner owner Amy Stanford said she feels like she has supported Brentwood for years.

“We feel like the last thing Brentwood is doing is supporting us,” Stanford said.

The business owners we spoke to say they’re not against redevelopment but instead the way it’s happening in the city.

In a response for this article, the city of Brentwood described the redevelopment plan as “an opportunity to secure growth” for the community. The full response from the city is below.

“The Manchester Corridor Redevelopment Plan was initiated as a direct response to Brentwood residents’ wishes to make necessary improvements to the community. It was viewed as an opportunity to secure growth for residents, the Brentwood School District, and the community. The City did not undertake this redevelopment project lightly and did so with the best intentions of the City of Brentwood at the core of its mission. We are concerned about how this litigation will affect our residents, the school district, and our community’s future. Of the dozens of properties affected by the Manchester Corridor Redevelopment Plan, it is unfortunate that only one property owner has chosen to jeopardize that future. The City of Brentwood has taken the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the law and is confident that the court will agree.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.