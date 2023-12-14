Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation

Pam Walker serves on the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board and said they are worn out and not able to do their jobs.
By Justin Andrews
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Pam Walker serves on the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board and said they are worn out and not able to do their jobs.

Janis Mensah, the board’s vice chair, submitted a letter of resignation Wednesday, months after police arrested Mensa inside the jail.

‘They ripped me from the bench’ Jail surveillance video shows oversight board member being arrested inside jail

“We discuss periodically about resignations,” said Walker. “The board has said for months that something needs to change and it needs to change quickly. And it’s not happening.”

Over the last two years, First Alert 4 has tracked 12 inmate deaths at the city’s justice center, including a suicide last week.

“They’re all in custody and that should not be a death sentence,” Walker said.

The oversight board said there have been dozens of complaints about everything from meals to medical resources.

In November, the board thought they’d get a full tour and talk to inmates to begin looking into issues. Walker said that didn’t happen.

“When the lack of transparency is this bad, the only thing you can assume is things are very bad in there,” Walker said.

The public safety committee met Wednesday and questioned Public Safety Director Charles Coyle. He said although the jail needs to fill more than 100 positions, it’s not connected to deaths and other problems.

“We certainly need more staff but I don’t want to put it on a lack of staffing with everything because we have someone there,” Coyle said.

Walker said there’s one vacancy on the board now, and three members are still serving under an expired term. She said once late January comes, there will be two more people on expired terms.

“They need to be appointing people, reappointing them or whatever they’re going to do about this board functioning,” Walker said.

Walker said she’s in for the long haul, but the city needs to pay attention to the mounting issues at the jail.

“This requires a sense of urgency because lives are being lost,” Walker said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 12-year-old shoot’s mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
Police: 12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend in north St. Louis
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis on Dec. 12, 2023.
Teenage suspect pulled gun out of satchel before St. Louis officer fired shots, police say
St. Louis Blues heach coach Craig Berube watches play in the third period during a preseason...
Blues fire head coach Craig Berube
de soto man shot
Police seek charges after De Soto man shot in his home

Latest News

City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation
City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation
St. Louis man sentenced in 2022 standoff at Shrewsbury storage unit
Devin L. Hughes, 36, was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape after 40 minutes of jury...
St. Louis man found guilty of statutory rape after 40 minutes of jury deliberation
Family spreads holiday cheer, collects donations for epilepsy
Family spreads holiday cheer, collects donations for epilepsy