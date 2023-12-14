City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Pam Walker serves on the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board and said they are worn out and not able to do their jobs.

Janis Mensah, the board’s vice chair, submitted a letter of resignation Wednesday, months after police arrested Mensa inside the jail.

“We discuss periodically about resignations,” said Walker. “The board has said for months that something needs to change and it needs to change quickly. And it’s not happening.”

Over the last two years, First Alert 4 has tracked 12 inmate deaths at the city’s justice center, including a suicide last week.

“They’re all in custody and that should not be a death sentence,” Walker said.

The oversight board said there have been dozens of complaints about everything from meals to medical resources.

In November, the board thought they’d get a full tour and talk to inmates to begin looking into issues. Walker said that didn’t happen.

“When the lack of transparency is this bad, the only thing you can assume is things are very bad in there,” Walker said.

The public safety committee met Wednesday and questioned Public Safety Director Charles Coyle. He said although the jail needs to fill more than 100 positions, it’s not connected to deaths and other problems.

“We certainly need more staff but I don’t want to put it on a lack of staffing with everything because we have someone there,” Coyle said.

Walker said there’s one vacancy on the board now, and three members are still serving under an expired term. She said once late January comes, there will be two more people on expired terms.

“They need to be appointing people, reappointing them or whatever they’re going to do about this board functioning,” Walker said.

Walker said she’s in for the long haul, but the city needs to pay attention to the mounting issues at the jail.

“This requires a sense of urgency because lives are being lost,” Walker said.

