Clouds Friday, Rain Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • One More very mild December Day on Friday
  • Cooler With Rain Likely Saturday, Heaviest In The Morning
  • Dry Sunday, Clouds Decreasing

Tonight: A dry night and although you’re reaching for the jacket, it is rather mild for December standards with temps in the 40s this evening.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, but another mild December day with a high near 60. It will remain dry as rain holds off until Saturday morning.

Saturday: Rain likely, chances have increased quite a bit so prepare for some wet weather. Scattered showers move in during the morning and that’s when the steady and heaviest rain will occur. Some more scattered showers will develop later in the afternoon to evening that are expected to be lighter but will still make it damp at times. Expect a cooler day too with cloudy skies all day.

Sunday: Dry, though some clouds may linger early in the day, then decreasing clouds.

