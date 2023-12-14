Edwardsville working to solve brown water problem

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - For months, Edwardsville residents have noticed the water coming from the faucets doesn’t look normal.

“It tastes fine. There’s a slight discoloration,” said Matt Turner

The discoloration is random and mostly an occasional occurrence, but sometimes it looks unappetizing.

“It was a little bit orange, off-color, yellow-ee,” said Scott Garber.

Sometimes, the water looks brown, and in some neighborhoods, the discoloration is frequent.

According to a city spokesperson, three of the five high-pressure filters at the water plant, operated by Veolia Water, are not functioning properly and allowing excessive iron into the water. The spokesperson said that the water is safe to drink.

According to the city, the problem was detected at the first of the year. Still, it’s taken months to develop a plan to correct the problem, put it out for bids and then for the company selected to do the corrective work to gather the necessary supplies. All five filters will be refurbished, and the first to be fixed went back online Tuesday.

Some residents are frustrated by the continued brown water and question what the long-term effects might be. But the city continues to say the water is safe to drink and use for cooking.

The repairs to the water plant filters are costing Edwardsville $915,000. The work is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.