Homicide detectives investigating North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 9000 block of Edna. Police say a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.

This story will be updated once new information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.