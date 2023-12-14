Surprise Squad
Homicide detectives investigating North City shooting

Police say a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.(MGN)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 9000 block of Edna. Police say a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.

This story will be updated once new information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

