ICC votes down Illinois electricity rate increases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (First Alert 4) - Ameren Illinois and ComEd customers can breathe a sigh of relief relative to possible rate hikes. The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday voted down proposed increases totaling about $2 billion over four years.

The two proposals were a four-year $1.5 billion hike by ComEd and a four-year $481 million hike by Ameren Illinois. Approval of the plan would have cost customers about an additional $6 per month beginning Jan 1.

The ICC voted down the proposals by a 4-1 vote, saying both companies failed to comply with several components of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

Specifically, the companies failed to incorporate customer affordability into their proposals and their grid plans did not outline how 40 percent of plan benefits will be directed to low-income and environmental justice communities, the ICC said in a news release.

