Nearly 100 families helped with holiday day of giving

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- The spirit of giving is alive and well in St. Louis. And dozens of families have a bit more cheer ahead of the holiday.

For more than three decades, St. Louis County has given out presents to families in need. With Wednesday’s day of giving, it means 98 families will now have something to put under the tree.

Families were given clothes, toys, food and household items. Some will also have their utility bills paid so their houses can stay warm this winter.

