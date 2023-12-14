Surprise Squad
Nearly 100 families helped with holiday day of giving

The spirit of giving is alive and well in St. Louis. And dozens of families have a bit more cheer ahead of the holiday.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
For more than three decades, St. Louis County has given out presents to families in need. With Wednesday’s day of giving, it means 98 families will now have something to put under the tree.

Families were given clothes, toys, food and household items. Some will also have their utility bills paid so their houses can stay warm this winter.

